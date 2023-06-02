Loudoun County animal rescue staff charged with animal cruelty

More than 100 animals were recently found mistreated in the town of Round Hill in northern Virginia, and now three people with Luck of the Irish Animal Rescue are facing several animal cruelty charges.

The organization dissolved in April as Loudoun County Animal Services rescued the pets from filthy conditions.

Photo Credit: Loudoun County Animal Services

"This case is particularly disturbing because the individuals involved are the very people who were entrusted by overwhelmed pet owners and rural shelters to look out for the welfare of animals," said LCAS Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Chris Brosan. "Our investigation shows that they knowingly kept the animals in filthy conditions and allowed their health to suffer, while continuing to acquire more animals."

Photo Credit: Loudoun County Animal Services

Over the course of the investigation, LCAS rescued 102 dogs, cats, rabbits, and other domestic animals that were living in "deplorable conditions." The agency says nearly all the animals have since been placed in homes.

Nicole Metz, 50, is charged with seven counts of animal cruelty, two counts of failure to acquire certificate of veterinary inspection, one count of allowing an animal with a contagious disease to roam, and one count of obstructing justice. Metz served as the executive director of the Luck of the Irish Animal Rescue, which was formerly known as Paw & Hoof Animal Rescue.

Kimberly Hall, 51, is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty and two counts of failure to acquire a certificate of veterinary inspection. She was the company's director of operations.

Alex Hall, a 22-year-old who worked as the director of marketing, is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on July 12.