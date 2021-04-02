4-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in DC was not in crosswalk, police say

A 4-year-old boy who was hit and killed be a vehicle in Northwest D.C. on Thursday was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, police say.

Investigators say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Kennedy Street. The driver was heading eastbound and had just crossed over Georgia Avenue when they struck the boy, identified as 4 year-old Zyaire Joshua, who was trying to cross the street.

The driver remained at the location. Emergency crews rushed to the Zyaire’s aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s tip line at 50411.