4-year-old killed, 2 others injured in crash, Prince George's County police say

A little girl was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash in Prince George’s County, police say.

The crash occurred at Glenn Dale Boulevard and Daisy Lane around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Two SUVs collided at the intersection, injuring 4-year-old Divya Akumbom of Lanham and the two adult drivers.

Akumbom was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The two drivers were also taken to the hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.