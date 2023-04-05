4 teens charged with multiple robberies, assault in Northwest DC

Four teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with multiple robbery offenses in Northwest D.C.

A 16-year-old juvenile male and a 15-year-old juvenile male both of Southwest, DC, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC and a 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with robbery, assault with intent to commit robbery and theft one stolen auto.

On Friday, March 31, at approximately 7:06 p.m., the suspects took a victim’s vehicle that was parked in the 1500 block of Alabama Ave. The suspects fled in the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects exited a car and approached a victim on Monday around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Georgia and New Hampshire Avenues NW. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

At approximately 4:03 p.m., the suspects exited a car and approached a victim in the 400 block of Emerson Street NW. The suspects demanded property from the victim and assaulted the victim. The suspects did not obtain any property. The suspects fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

Around 4:06 p.m., the suspects exited a car and approached a victim in the 500 block of Decatur Street NW. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.