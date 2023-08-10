4 charged in connection to multiple shooting investigations in Leesburg

article

Four teens — two of whom are known members of the gang MS-13 — have been charged in a months-long investigation into several shootings and incidents of threats across Leesburg, police say.

Police say Emerson Martinez-Alvarenga, 19, Marco Mendoza-Monjaras, 19, and Juan Cubillas-Rodriguez, 18, have each been charged in relation to their involvement in several crimes.

The first incident occurred on May 21. Police say they received reports that a suspect brandished a firearm at multiple victims in the 0-99 block of Hancock Place NE. Martinez-Alvarenga was charged in this case with one count of brandishing a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual.

In the second instance, a victim told police that multiple suspects attempted to get money from them on June 9 while they were in the 900 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE. Detectives determined that Martinez-Alvarenga, Mendoza-Monjaras and Cubillas-Rodriguez were involved.

Martinez-Alvarenga was charged with one count of gang participation and one count of attempted extortion. Mendoza-Monjaras has been charged in this investigation with one count of brandishing a machete, one count of attempted extortion and one count of gang participation, while Cubillas-Rodriguez faced one count of attempted extortion.

On June 18, officers once again responded to the 0-99 block of Hancock Place NE for a report of gunfire. Upon arrival, police found a man in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound and lacerations to his upper body.

One suspect, 19-year-old Marcos Sorto-Argueta was previously charged in this investigation with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual. After detectives discovered that Martinez-Alvarenga was involved, he was also charged with one count of brandishing a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual.

Then, on June 29, police were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Evans Ridge Terrace NE for multiple reports of gunfire in a parking lot. Martinez-Alvarenga was charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, one count of destruction of property, one count of possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual and one count of gang participation.

The final incident before the suspects were arrested happened in the 0-99 block of Fort Evans Road NE on July 20. It was reported that Martinez-Alvarenga, who was wanted at the time, was located inside a residence and that he was in possession of a firearm. Leesburg police entered the home and took Martinez-Alvarenga into custody. They also recovered a handgun. He was charged in this investigation with one count of possession of a firearm by an undocumented individual.

Police say Martinez-Alvarenga and Mendoza-Monjaras were found to be associated with Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13.

"The Leesburg Police Department takes crimes of violence, especially those involving criminal gangs extremely seriously," advised Leesburg Deputy Chief of Police Vanessa Grigsby. "I would like to thank our detectives for their continued hard work and dedication in keeping the Town of Leesburg a safe community."

Sorto-Argueta, Martinez-Alvarenga and Mendoza-Monjaras are all being held at the Loudoun County Detention Center with no bond. Cubillas-Rodriguez was released from the Loudoun ADC on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

