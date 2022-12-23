4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police

Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings.

On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills.

Sean Franklin Mills (l) of Capitol Heights and 19-year-old Gregory Parker (r) of Washington, D.C. (Prince George's County Police Department)

Officers located the car they say was used in the carjacking two days later and arrested 19-year-old Sean Franklin Mills of Capitol Heights and 19-year-old Gregory Parker of Washington, D.C. Police say two loaded firearms were recovered and the car used in the carjacking was stolen.

Both were charged with carjacking with additional charges pending, investigators say.

(Prince George's County Police Department)

On December 20, police say a food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive in Landover. The following day police located the vehicle they say was used in the crime and arrested a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old male. Also in the car, police say they found a loaded gun and 76 grams of marijuana.

Both are being charged as adults with firearms offenses and possession of stolen vehicle. Police say the 16-year-old had been arrested in April of 2022 for the carjacking of a food delivery driver and was charged as a juvenile in that case.