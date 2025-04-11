Expand / Collapse search

4 suspects use fire extinguisher as distraction during attempted Chanel store robbery in DC

Published  April 11, 2025 3:39pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • Four suspects were taken into custody by D.C. police following an attempted robbery at the Chanel store. 
    • According to police, the suspects entered the store and deployed a fire extinguisher in an apparent attempt to cause a distraction as they obtained items. 
    • Police say no merchandise was taken. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Metropolitan Police Department took four suspects into custody following an attempted Chanel store robbery in D.C.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and deployed a fire extinguisher in an apparent attempt to cause a distraction as they obtained items. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon around 1:55 p.m. in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest.

There were no injuries and no merchandise was taken. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.

