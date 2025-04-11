4 suspects use fire extinguisher as distraction during attempted Chanel store robbery in DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Metropolitan Police Department took four suspects into custody following an attempted Chanel store robbery in D.C.
According to police, the suspects entered the store and deployed a fire extinguisher in an apparent attempt to cause a distraction as they obtained items. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon around 1:55 p.m. in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest.
There were no injuries and no merchandise was taken.
