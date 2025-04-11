4 suspects use fire extinguisher as distraction during attempted Chanel store robbery in DC

The Brief Four suspects were taken into custody by D.C. police following an attempted robbery at the Chanel store. According to police, the suspects entered the store and deployed a fire extinguisher in an apparent attempt to cause a distraction as they obtained items. Police say no merchandise was taken.



The Metropolitan Police Department took four suspects into custody following an attempted Chanel store robbery in D.C.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and deployed a fire extinguisher in an apparent attempt to cause a distraction as they obtained items. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon around 1:55 p.m. in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest.

There were no injuries and no merchandise was taken.

