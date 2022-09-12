4 stabbed in Langley Park: police continue investigation
LANGLEY PARK, Md. - Prince George's County police say at least four people were stabbed Sunday night in Langley Park.
Officers say the stabbings were reported around 8:30 p.m. near 1515 Merrimac Drive.
Police say two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a third person refused treatment at the scene.
Images from the scene show what appear to be a festival setting at the location of the stabbings.
Officials have no motives or suspects at this time.