4 stabbed in Langley Park: police continue investigation

Prince George's County police say at least four people were stabbed Sunday night in Langley Park.

Officers say the stabbings were reported around 8:30 p.m. near 1515 Merrimac Drive.

Police say two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a third person refused treatment at the scene.

Images from the scene show what appear to be a festival setting at the location of the stabbings.

Officials have no motives or suspects at this time.