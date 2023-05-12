4 shootings reported within an hour during violent Friday in DC

Several shootings within an hour sent police scrambling across the District Friday afternoon.

One round of gunfire took place near Ketchum Elementary School in Southeast where police said a man was shot.

The school sent a letter to families saying they went on lockdown while there was still an active scene on 15th Street and Good Hope Road Southeast.

That victim, police said, was found conscious and breathing.

The incident on 15th Street and Good Hope Road was one of four shootings. The first happened just after 11:30 a.m.

D.C. police said a man was shot on 46th Place in Southeast, and now they are searching for a black Jeep Compass in that case.

Another shooting occurred ten minutes later on Jay Street Northeast. A man was shot there, and police are searching for two suspects in that case — their description is vague.

Shortly after noon, a third shooting took place on 15th Street and Good Hope Road in Southeast.

Another man was shot and police reported he was found conscious and breathing. Authorities are searching for four men wearing ski masks in that case.

"We just had a public safety summit that was supposed to attempt to answer some of these problems in Ward 8," said Anthony Mohammed, a Southeast resident FOX 5 spoke to Friday.

The fourth shooting in the area happened less than an hour after the first shooting.

It took place on Birney Place in Southeast and unlike the other male victims, police said this time a woman was hit.

Authorities said she suffered a graze wound and is conscious and breathing.