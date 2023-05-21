4 shootings overnight in DC: police

D.C. police reported four separate shootings across the District Saturday night into Sunday.

At 12:58 a.m. Sunday, Metro police responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of West Virginia Ave NE, but found no victims. Later, an adult male victim was found over a mile away in the 200 block of 21st St NE. He was conscious and breathing and was taken to a local hospital.

On Sunday morning at 1:00 a.m., Metro police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of 50th Ste NE. Two 14-year-olds and one 16-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were conscious and breathing and were taken to local hospitals.

At 1:46 a.m., a victim of a shooting flagged down Metro police in the 1300 block of North Capitol St. NW. He was conscious and breathing and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

At 3:35 a.m., Metro police responded to the 2600 block of 14th St. NW for the report of a shooting. One adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found conscious and breathing and was transported to a local hospital