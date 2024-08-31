Vehicle crashes into telephone pole, 4 injured including child in DC

A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole in D.C., leaving four people injured, including a child in critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Eastern Avenue and Tuckerman Street in Northeast, D.C. around noon. Authorities extricated one person from a vehicle on the scene.

Police say one adult male and one child were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. One adult female and one pediatric female were also transported for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an active scene and ongoing investigation. Drivers may experience delays in the above area.

This is a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.