4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring

Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

From Left to Right: Elvin Guzman Machato, Elmer Lopez Cortez, Junior Francisco Del Cid, Jonathan Leon Chacon

The incident happened in the early morning hours of November 9 in the 100 block of Colony Road in the Piney Branch area of Silver Spring.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired at the scene, and found three men who had been shot. A fourth man was found uninjured.

Two of the men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The third man, later identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, 19, was found in a wooded area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Montgomery County Police Officers and Fire Rescue personnel immediately performed life-saving measures, however, Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victims were at the scene, when they were approached by the four armed suspects, who police later identified as the four men arrested in the case.

Investigators have not indicated a motive in the shooting.

Police say Leon-Chacon was arrested on December 1, Del-Cid and Lopez-Cortez were arrested on December 2, and Guzman Machato was arrested on December 6.

The suspects all face several charges, including first degree murder. Police say all four men are being held in custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MCPD at 240-773-5070.