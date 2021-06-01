4 children, 2 adults displaced after house fire in Prince George’s County

An early morning house fire displaced six residents, including four children, in Prince George's County Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Allendale Road in the Palmer Park area.

Firefighters said the fire was found in the attic of the townhouse. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.