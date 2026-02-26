Suspect charged with murder after stabbing woman to death at Fairfax County bus stop, officials say

The Brief A Fairfax County man accused of stabbing a woman to death at a bus stop has been charged with murder. He was initially taken into custody for allegedly attempting to steal from a liquor store, but he was suspected in the deadly stabbing. Surveillance video and interviews helped detectives identify the suspect. Investigators say he and the victim were last seen getting off the bus together.



The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a Fairfax County bus stop is in jail facing a murder charge, and it turns out that he has a long criminal history.

What we know:

Residents in the Hybla Valley community, where the crime took place, say they’re relieved that Fairfax County police caught the suspect.

Abdul Jalloh, 32, is accused of murdering Stephanie Minter, 41, at a bus stop on Richmond Highway near Arlington Drive on Monday night.

Fairfax County police found Minter with several stab wounds to her upper body.

Surveillance video and interviews helped detectives identify the suspect. They say he and Minter were last seen getting off the bus together.

The arrest:

Police say on Tuesday evening, they arrested Jallo at a liquor store on Richmond Highway after an employee called 911. At the time, officers arrested him for allegedly shoplifting.

Detectives say they determined Jalloh is also the suspect who killed Minter and he’s charged with second-degree murder.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 looked into Jalloh’s criminal history, and online court records show that he's been arrested more than a dozen times in northern Virginia, including on charges of petty larceny and malicious wounding.

In most of those cases, prosecutors chose to drop charges.

Police say the investigation into Minter’s death is ongoing. They are still interviewing people, collecting surveillance video, and processing evidence.

They are still trying to figure out a motive and what led up to the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County police.

FOX 5 did reach out to the Minter family for comment. They did not want to talk about the arrest at this time.