4 charged in connection with Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue training facility fire

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The Brief Authorities charged four people in connection with a June fire in Fairfax County. The fire caused more than $1 million in damage to the training facility. No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Authorities have charged four people in connection with a June fire that caused more than $1 million in damage to the Lorton Urban Search and Rescue training facility in Fairfax County.

Crews with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded around 5:20 p.m. on June 27 to the 9000 block of Furnace Road in Lorton, where they found the heavy equipment storage facility fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported, but officials estimated damage between $1 million and $1.3 million.

Investigators reviewing surveillance footage observed multiple people entering the facility prior to the blaze and fleeing the scene after it started. Tips from community members and follow-up investigations helped authorities identify a suspect vehicle and six individuals.

READ MORE: 6 arrested after fire causes $1 million in damage to Fairfax County training facility

On Sept. 3, investigators executed search and arrest warrants for three residences, with the Office of the Fire Marshal securing warrants for four suspects.

Ricky Torres, 26, of Fairfax, was charged with burning personal property. Brice Bartley, 18, of Fairfax, and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with mischievous fire play. Aidan Smith, 18, of Clifton, faces two counts of burning personal property, one tied to the June 27 blaze and another stemming from a fire set on the same property on June 25, 2026.

Fairfax County Police separately charged the individuals in September 2026 with trespassing and burglary in connection with the June 27 incident.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with additional information to contact the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.