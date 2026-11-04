Will Jawando outlines 100-day Montgomery County agenda amid nearly $300M budget deficit

The Brief Montgomery County Executive-Elect Will Jawando laid out priorities for his first 100 days following an 80% election victory. Jawando will inherit a structural budget deficit near $300 million as Maryland faces a projected $3 billion state shortfall. Key plans include moving executive offices to a historic courthouse and selecting a new police chief ahead of the Dec. 7 inauguration.



One day after securing an 80% election victory, Montgomery County Executive-Elect Will Jawando laid out his priorities for his first 100 days, preparing to lead Maryland’s largest jurisdiction while confronting severe budget pressures.

A historic move:

Jawando described the transition not as a victory lap, but as a starting line. He will make the leap from managing a county council staff of five to overseeing a county government with roughly 10,000 employees.

Among his first announcements, Jawando revealed plans to move the county executive offices into the historic Rockville courthouse where Thurgood Marshall once argued cases as a young lawyer.

The $300 million deficit:

His initial agenda centers on the local economy, public schools and public safety, but financial strain will be an immediate test. When sworn in, Jawando will inherit a structural budget deficit close to $300 million. At the same time, the state of Maryland faces a potential $3 billion deficit that could reduce state funding flowing into the county.

"It’s not complicated! It’s what people overwhelmingly voted for last night," Jawando said. "Homes people can afford, schools that care for every child no matter where they’re born or live, neighborhoods where everyone’s safe and belongs."

To address revenue concerns, Jawando said he plans to press state lawmakers in Annapolis for flexibility to adjust local tax rates, potentially targeting high earners.

"We need that flexibility, especially if they’re going to pass on costs to us," Jawando said, noting that agencies are reviewing their budgets to navigate upcoming spending decisions.

Jawando’s transition team includes county leaders, community figures and former federal officials, including former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Jean-Pierre noted the early discussions were focused on laying out what Jawando envisions as he begins his tenure.

Key leadership vacancies:

Jawando has not yet announced who will serve as the county’s next chief administrative officer or chief of police, though announcements for both positions are expected soon.

The complete makeup of county leadership also remains partially unsettled. An election for a Montgomery County Board of Education seat between Brenda Diaz and Omar Lazo remains too close to call, with local election officials continuing to count ballots.

What's next:

Jawando will hold a series of countywide workshops to gather resident feedback and ideas on how to address tax worries, school funding and public safety.

He is also scheduled to sit down with Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor in the coming days to discuss school needs.

Jawando will officially take office during an inauguration ceremony on Dec. 7.