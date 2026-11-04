Who won the DC, Maryland & Virginia midterm elections?

The Brief Democratic Gov. Wes Moore won a second term in office after defeating Dan Cox in Maryland. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner secured a fourth term with 61% of the vote in Virginia. Democrat Janeese Lewis George won election as the next mayor of D.C.



Democrats secured widespread victories across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia in the 2026 midterm elections.

In Maryland, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore won a second term in office after defeating Republican challenger Dan Cox with 62% of the vote. Moore had campaigned heavily for Question 3, a ballot measure approved by voters that opens the door to partisan redistricting and could potentially put Maryland's lone Republican-held congressional district in play.

CLICK FOR RACE RESULTS: Who won the DC, MD & VA midterm elections?

CLICK FOR RACE RESULTS: 2026 Midterm Elections: Live Results for Virginia, DC and Maryland

Republican Rep. Andy Harris won reelection on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, while Democrats captured the state's seven other congressional seats. Among the winners was newcomer Adrian Boafo of Prince George's County, who will succeed retiring Rep. Steny Hoyer. Following the broader Democratic sweep, Rep. Jamie Raskin is in line to chair the House Judiciary Committee.

In Virginia, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner secured a fourth term with 61% of the vote, positioning him to potentially lead the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Northern Virginia voters reelected Democratic U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, Suhas Subramanyam, Eugene Vindman and James Walkinshaw. In Virginia Beach, one congressional seat flipped from Republican to Democratic control, while two other contests featuring Republican incumbents remained too close to call.

CLICK FOR RACE RESULTS: 2026 Midterm Elections: Live Results for Virginia, DC and Maryland

Virginia voters also approved three state constitutional amendments addressing abortion access, marriage equality and the automatic restoration of voting rights for people who have completed felony sentences.

In the District of Columbia, Democrat Janeese Lewis George won election as the city's next mayor, while Robert White won the race to succeed Eleanor Holmes Norton as the District's non-voting delegate to Congress. Both officials anticipate smoother federal coordination with Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives, avoiding past friction under Republican leadership.

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