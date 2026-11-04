A grieving family is seeking answers following a fatal stabbing early Monday morning in Wheaton that claimed the life of a 42-year-old Silver Spring man.

The Brief A fatal stabbing in Wheaton claimed the life of a Silver Spring man. Christopher Schuler was killed in the 11300 block of Elkin Street. Police have not released suspect details, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Flowers and candles now mark the site in the 11300 block of Elkin Street where Christopher Schuler was killed shortly after midnight, when officers discovered the scene.

Schuler's sister, Marilyn Jackson, spoke exclusively to FOX 5 and described her brother as her best friend, expressing disbelief over the violence. Jackson said Schuler worked as a mechanic, had many friends and frequently hung out at a neighborhood bar near the location where he was killed.

Family of Wheaton fatal stabbing victim speaks out as police search for suspect

Police have not released suspect details, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to Jackson, authorities have obtained a nickname and a grainy image of a possible suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing is urged to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Family of Wheaton fatal stabbing victim speaks out as police search for suspect