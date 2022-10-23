39-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Montgomery County: police

article

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Montgomery County, according to police.

Montgomery County Police say officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road.

Once there, police found a 39-year-old man in the roadway who had been hit by at least one car. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are withholding the victim's personal information pending notification to his next of kin.

Police say that striking car remained on the scene after the crash. They did not release information about the vehicle.

Investigators have not revealed what led up to the pedestrian being struck.

The incident remains under investigation.