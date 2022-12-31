32-year-old man shot, killed in Southeast DC

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening in Southeast, D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:09 p.m. in the 900 block of 12th Street.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was unconscious. The victim was later pronounced dead by a medical examiner.

Investigators identified the victim as Reekey Garner, 32, of Northeast, D.C.

At the time of the shooting, police released a lookout for a dark four-door sedan in connection with the shooting. They said it was last seen traveling westbound on I Street.

Investigators have indicated many occupants they believe were in the car, or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.