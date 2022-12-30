Driver hits 2 women near White House, killing 1

A driver fleeing a Secret Service traffic stop in D.C. struck two women Friday evening, killing one of them, and critically injuring the other.

D.C. police said the incident occurred after a member of the Secret Service pulled the driver over on 14th Street and New York Avenue in Northwest around 4:30 p.m.

While trying to escape, the driver drove through an intersection, struck a vehicle, and then hit two women who police said were crossing the street. The driver stayed in the area after the collision and was subsequently taken into custody.

Officials have revealed that both women were transported to local hospitals where one of them was later pronounced dead. The other victim is currently in critical condition, police said.

Evening commuters are advised to avoid the area or seek an alternative route while New York Avenue is closed in both directions on 14th Street.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



