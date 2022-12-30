3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation

Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months.

"We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.

"What they like to do is just display their vehicles and show what their vehicles are capable of," Lazisky explained. "We have spoken to some individuals from these car meet-ups, and we would like to talk to more."

Each incident took place near the 5500 block of Leesburg Pike. Police said the first occurred July 16, when a vehicle was struck by what detectives believe to be gunfire. One person in attendance suffered "a minor and non-life-threatening gunshot wound."

RELATED: Fairfax County Police release body-camera footage from in-custody death

The second incident was on Sept. 23, when police said two vehicles were shot.

The final shooting took place this past Wednesday. Several vehicles were shot and two people in attendance suffered minor and non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Friday night, people who live nearby told FOX 5 that they’re concerned.

"I think it’s pretty scary, and I think America’s got a gun problem," Connie Vanderpool said.

Police have increased patrols in the area, and they said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.