3-year-old, woman suffer gunshot wounds in Maryland shooting

A woman and three-year-old girl were left suffering gunshot wounds in a Montgomery County shooting.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, June 27, 2025, near the 8300 block of McCullough Lane in Gaithersburg around 8:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and located several items.

During the investigation, officers learned that an adult woman and a three-year-old girl were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There is no information available regarding the relationship of the victims. Currently, there is no suspect in custody.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and is believed to be an isolated incident.