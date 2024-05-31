2 arrested after 3 shot in Leesburg: police

Authorities say two people have been arrested after three people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Loudoun County.

The Leesburg Police Department posted on Facebook just after 8:15 p.m. that they were on the scene of the shooting in the 800 block of Edward’s Ferry Road.

The three victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sylvanus Massaquoi, 19, of Sterling, VA. Photo via Leesburg Police Department

Police returned to the scene Friday afternoon where the arrests were was made.

Sylvanus Massaquoi, 19, of Sterling, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and remains held with no bond.

Zeon Garner, 21, of Herndon, VA. Photo via Leesburg Police Department

Zeon Garner, 21, of Herndon, VA is charged with reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held on no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-771-4500.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.