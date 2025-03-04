3 suspects charged after rape, forcible sodomy of underage girl, encounter recorded: police

A young girl was sexually assaulted, and the encounter was recorded by three suspects in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The three suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Jeferson Aldair Leiva Castro, 18-year-old Alixon Mota De Paula, and 19-year-old Gerson Chavarria Sibrain, all from Woodbridge.

According to police, a sexual assault was reported to have occurred at a residence in Woodbridge on February 8 at around 1:18 a.m.

Police say the victim, who is under the age of 18, was sexually assaulted during a recorded encounter by multiple individuals at the residence of an acquaintance. The victim eventually left the home and went to a local business where an employee assisted her in contacting the police.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All three men were arrested between February 13 and March 2.

Leiva Castro was charged with rape and forcible sodomy. Mota De Paula was charged with rape, forcible sodomy, and production of child pornography. Chavarria Sibrain was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of production of child pornography.

The three suspects are being held without bond.