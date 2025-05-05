3 teens arrested for headphone thefts along DC trail, police say

The Brief Three teens arrested for headphone thefts on DC trail: police. Robberies occurred within a 10-minute span Wednesday evening. All stolen property recovered, no injuries reported.



Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with robbery after snatching headphones from pedestrians along the Metropolitan Branch Trail, authorities said.

3 teens arrested, face charges

The incidents occurred on Wednesday, April 30, within a 10-minute span around 5:45 p.m. near parts of Florida Avenue, R Street, V Street, and 4th Street near where the trail runs in northeast Washington.

The suspects, ages 13 to 17, face four counts of robbery charges. Police confirmed that all stolen property was recovered. No injuries were reported.