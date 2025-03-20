3 Maryland teens arrested, guns recovered following string of robberies: police

The Brief Police arrested three teens following a string of robberies. Two guns have been recovered during the investigation. The robberies happened in Olney, at a Harris Teeter and a McDonald’s.



Teenagers are accused of robbing people in Montgomery County, and when police caught up to the kids, they said they had guns.

What we know:

The first robbery occurred February 15 at the Harris Teeter in the 18100 block of Town Center Drive in Olney. Police said eight juveniles targeted two victims. Then, another robbery happened March 9, this time at a McDonald’s in the 18000 block of Georgia Avenue, also in Olney. In that incident, victims were in the bathroom when three suspected approached, police said.

On March 14, officers spotted two of the suspects, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who they said had been involved in the robberies, adding that the 15-year-old was in possession of a gun. A third teen, 16-years-old, was present at the time of the arrest. While investigators do not believe that 16-year-old was involved in the robberies, the teen was also arrested, because police said they were in possession of a gun.

What they're saying:

Shoppers at the Olney Harris Teeter reacted to the arrests Monday.

"It’s scary and sad," Mary Ellen Eaton said.

"It’s ridiculous," Butch Britton responded. "Olney is supposed to be a nice town. The crime is getting way out of control."

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation, police said. Detectives are still looking for other teens who may be involved.