3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring

Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring.

Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.

The suspects drove off, heading southbound on RT 29 towards Georgia Ave. in a Toyota Sienna. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle until it crashed into the rear end of a Metrobus on Georgia Ave. near Sligo Ave. A Montgomery County Police cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.

Two male suspects were taken into custody right away and Montgomery County Fire Rescue extricated a third male suspect from the crashed vehicle. A loaded 9mm ghost gun with a Glock slide and a 9mm replica airsoft gun were recovered during the arrests.

All three suspects, Natnael Akalu, 18, of Silver Spring; Wesley Jose Nunez, 18, of Washington, DC; and Lorenzo Antonio Madrid, 19, of Washington, DC, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Each has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony violent crime, possession of a handgun and other related charges.

No officers were injured during this incident and no serious injuries of passengers on the Metrobus have been reported. All three suspects are still hospitalized.