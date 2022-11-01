Off-duty Pentagon police officer arrested on multiple drug charges: Arlington County Police

article

An off-duty Pentagon police officer has been arrested on multiple drug charges, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Police say Eric Welch, 33, of Alexandria is an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer. He was identified as a suspect after detectives received information regarding an individual possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County.

Welch was taken into custody on Friday in the 1300 block of S. Scott Street after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

A search warrant of Welch's residence resulted in the recovery of additional narcotics and firearms.

Welch has been arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance while Armed.

He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).