3 suspects wanted for attacking, robbing customer at CVS in Riverdale Park

Riverdale Park Police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking and robbing a customer waiting in line at CVS.

Officers responded to 5707 Riverdale Road in Riverdale Park around 9:13 p.m. on Monday night for a robbery. Three suspects had entered the CVS and attacked a customer waiting in line.

The suspects struck the victim multiple times and stole the victim’s cash. The suspects fled the scene in a white van.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Estrada via email at yestrada@riverdaleparkmd.gov or phone at 202-816-9024 or Officer Martinez via email at Fmartinez@riverdaleparkmd.gov.