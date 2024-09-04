3 suspects wanted after stealing bags of Nike mechandise from Gaithersburg store

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Montgomery County police are searching for three suspects who made off with bags full of stolen Nike merchandise from a Gaithersburg store last month.

Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The suspects went into the store e in the 22700 block of Clarksburg Road, stole an undetermined amount of merchandise and left the store. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance photos of the suspects.

Suspect one is described as approximately 6’ tall, with a slim build, wearing a black shirt, blue pants with a white stripe down the side and light-colored shoes.

Suspect two is described as approximately 5’5" tall, with a slim build, wearing a white t-shirt, a camouflage sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Suspect three is described as approximately 5’8" tall, with a slim build, wearing a black baseball hat, black surgical mask, black t-shirt and black pants.