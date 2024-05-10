3 suspects steal $4,500 worth of pickleball paddles from Tennis Topia

Rockville City Police are investigating a theft after $4,500 worth of pickleball paddles were stolen from a Tennis Topia in Maryland.

The suspects have been described as two white females and a white male.

Police received a report of a theft of pickleball paddles on April 26 at a store on the 800 block of Rockville Pike.



"We didn’t notice it because we were really busy, and then we noticed the next day we hadn’t sold that many paddles," Marco Impeduglia, the store’s owner told Washingtonian.



Impeduglia noted that the paddles—primarily of the Joola brand, which starts at $159.95 on Tennis Topia’s website—had recently gone obsolete, as Joola just rolled out a new line.



"It does stink because at the end of the day people would’ve bought them, but we’re fine," Impeduglia said.



According to Impeduglia, Tennis Topia isn’t the only store nationwide to be pilfered of paddles in recent months. Last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported police were looking into the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of paddles at the Vegas-based Game-Set-Match and others around the country.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.