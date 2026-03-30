3 suspects identified after alleged Arundel Mills Mall attack and chase, police say

The Brief Three men were identified and arrested after an alleged attack at Arundel Mills Mall. Police say the victim was assaulted and a gun discharged during the struggle. The suspects crashed on I‑695 while fleeing and were arrested after a foot chase.



Authorities have identified the three men arrested after an alleged attack at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday led to a police pursuit that ended in Baltimore County.

Brandon Eric Edwards Jr., 21, of Severna Park, Daevone D’andre Johnson, 24, of Glen Burnie; and Elijah Amontay Fisher, 20, also of Glen Burnie, were taken into custody Saturday night.

What we know:

Police were called to the Burlington Coat Factory at the mall around 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired. An adult man told officers he was leaving the store when several people approached and began assaulting him. During the struggle, the victim tried to draw his handgun, and the suspects attempted to take it. Police say the gun discharged during the fight, striking one of the suspects.

The suspects fled the mall in a vehicle. Officers later located the vehicle in Glen Burnie, and a pursuit began when the suspects drove onto northbound Interstate 97 into Baltimore County.

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The vehicle exited onto Interstate 695 and crashed, and all three occupants ran from the scene. They were arrested after a foot chase. One Anne Arundel County police officer was injured in a separate crash and was treated and released.

The three suspects face robbery, assault and related charges. The victim in the incident suffered non‑life‑threatening injuries, police say. Two suspects were treated for injuries from the crash, and the third was treated for the gunshot wound from the initial altercation.

Officers recovered the victim’s handgun in the Burlington parking lot and his phone near Route 100 and Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie. The investigation remains ongoing.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ 3 suspects identified after alleged Arundel Mills Mall attack and chase, police say