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The Brief Hello Fresh Basil Pesto & Mozzarella Pizza and Trader Joe’s Focaccia Bread Roasted Tomato & Parm are among several pizza and bread products recalled for metal contamination. Food and Drug Administration officials said the food items were sold in 10 states, including Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, and Virginia.



The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall for thousands of ready-to-eat pizza and bread products that might be contaminated with metal fragments.

FDA officials stated in a March 23 recall notice that metal fragments were discovered in various bread products.

RELATED: Millions of pounds of frozen food products recalled due to possible glass contamination

Bakkavor, a company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, initiated a voluntary recall on Jan. 19, and FDA officials classified the recall as Class II , which means "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to agency’s website.

What pizza and bread goods are recalled?

Why you should care:

Approximately 23,459 cases of roasted tomato and parmesan focaccia bread were recalled and were sold under multiple brand names, including Frederik’s by Meijer, Trader Joe’s, and Fresh & Simple.

And 2,337 cases of Hello Fresh Basil Pesto and Mozzarella Pizza, consisting of 15 packages per case, were also part of the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Some of the food products that were part of the recall are listed below:

Hello Fresh Basil Pesto & Mozzarella Pizza

Lot Code 20367483 and Use-By Date June 29, 2026

Lot Code 20367483 and Use-By Date June 30, 2026

Lot Code 20377537 and Use-By Date Sept. 4, 2026

Lot Code 20377821 and Use-By Date Sept. 5, 2026

Frederik's by Meijer Slow Roasted Tomato & Parm Focaccia

Lot Code 20359045 and Use-By Date April 27, 2026

Lot Code 20360217 and Use-By Date April 28, 2026

Lot Code 20367746 and Use-By Date July 3, 2026

Lot Code 20373614 and Use-By Date Aug. 3, 2026

Trader Joe’s Focaccia Bread Roasted Tomato & Parm

Lot code 20366937 and Use-By Date July 26, 2026

Lot 20367144 and Use-By Date July 27, 2026

Lot 20367326 and Use-By Date July 28, 2026

Lot 20367484 and Use-By Date July 29, 2026

Lot 20369659 Use-By Date Aug. 11, 2026

Lot 20370576 Use-By Date Aug. 13, 2026

Fresh & Simple Roasted Tomato Parmesan Focaccia

Lot Code 20370988 and Use-By Date July 19, 2026

To see the complete list of the recalled products, click here .

Where were the recalled products located?

Local perspective:

Food and Drug Administration officials said the recalled items were distributed in the following states:

Arizona California Connecticut Florida Illinois Michigan North Carolina New Jersey Texas Virginia