Fairfax County schools consider selling naming rights to fix $400M repair crisis

The Brief Fairfax County Public Schools is considering selling the naming rights to their school facilities. It's an attempt to address a $400 million maintenance backlog. If approved, the plan would apply to a range of facilities, including football stadiums, athletic fields, basketball gymnasiums and aquatic centers.



Fairfax County school leaders are exploring a bold, business-style strategy to tackle a growing infrastructure problem: selling naming rights to school facilities.

Facing a staggering $400 million maintenance backlog, Fairfax County Public Schools may allow companies to sponsor stadiums, gyms, and other athletic facilities — similar to naming deals in professional sports.

The goal is to generate new revenue without raising taxes.

A Creative Fix for a Costly Problem

What they're saying:

School officials say the district is struggling to keep up with the rising costs of renovations, construction, and basic maintenance.

"There’s a huge gap between the resources available and what we actually need," said Mount Vernon District representative Mateo Dunne.

Currently, the district spends about $13.5 million annually from its operating budget on maintenance issues like HVAC repairs. Leaders say revenue from naming rights could ease that burden—freeing up funds to invest directly in classrooms.

"At the end of the day, that’s money we could redirect to students," said At-Large board member Kyle McDaniel.

What Could Be Named?

Dig deeper:

If approved, the plan would apply to a range of facilities, including:

Football stadiums

Athletic fields

Basketball gymnasiums

Aquatic centers

District leaders emphasize that any partnerships would go through a strict approval process. Companies would be carefully vetted to ensure they align with the school system’s values and mission.

Beyond Athletics

Big picture view:

While the naming rights would focus on sports facilities, officials say the revenue would support broader school needs—including repairs and upgrades to aging buildings across the district.

Though there’s no official estimate yet on how much money the initiative could generate, similar programs elsewhere have reportedly brought in millions of dollars.

The Community

Local perspective:

Some residents support the idea, especially if it leads to tangible improvements.

"As long as they fix things and keep them maintained, it’s a good decision," said Fairfax resident Teone Lancaster, who recalled dealing with broken facilities during school.

Others see potential but remain cautious.

"I think it could be huge," said resident Jason Kight. "It’s early, but things improve with time and practice."

What Happens Next?

What we know:

The proposal is set to go before the school board for a vote. If approved, the superintendent will be tasked with developing a detailed plan by July.

For now, Fairfax County is weighing whether a playbook from professional sports could help solve a very real problem in public education.