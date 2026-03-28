'No Kings' DC sees thousands march down National Mall protesting Trump policies

The Brief Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a "No Kings" protest, speaking out against the Trump administration. The event in D.C. was one of more than 3,100 others, according to organizers. Demonstrators called for better healthcare, an end to the war in Iran and more.



Thousands of demonstrators marched down the National Mall on Saturday as part of a third round of "No Kings" protests across the nation speaking out against Trump administration policies.

‘No Kings’ Washington

What we know:

The march kicked off in Arlington around 10 a.m. Saturday, continuing across the Memorial Bridge and into downtown D.C.

Protesters came to the capital from across the nation, with some telling FOX 5 they traveled from as far away as Vermont, Texas and Minnesota to name a few places.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Demonstrators rally on the National Mall during the No Kings protest in Washington, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Some demonstrators expressed their frustration with the Trump administration's tariffs, while others said they were afraid that they were "losing" their rights.

"I think people are just fed up and more and more people are galvanized to have the same common goal," one protester said about the turnout Saturday.

Other ‘No Kings’ rallies in the DMV

Dig deeper:

In addition to the main rally in downtown D.C., several other demonstrations tied to "No Kings 3" happened around the DMV on Saturday. In Arlington, Virginia, activists marched across the Memorial Bridge.

Others took place in Fairfax, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring, to name a few.

No Kings organizers said the protests in the DMV were just some of the more than 3,100 across the U.S. held Saturday.