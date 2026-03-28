Man shoots at attackers at Arundel Mills mall, 3 arrested after police chase

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The Brief A gunshot went off at Arundel Mills mall Saturday, after a man shot at a group of men who attacked him, police said. The suspects drove off, and police chased, before the suspects wrecked on Interstate 695. Three suspects were arrested after a foot chase.



A gun went off at the Arundel Mills mall Saturday after a man tried to fight off a group of men that attacked him, police said. Now, three people are in custody after a police chase ended in Baltimore County.

Maryland mall shooting

What we know:

Anne Arundel County Police officers were called out to the mall around 5 p.m. after reports of a gunshot.

When they got there, the victim told police that he was attacked by a group of men as he was leaving the Burlington Coat Factory. In the struggle, the man took out a gun and tried to fight them off. That's when the gun went off, and the suspects ran off, police said.

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The alleged attackers then got into their car and drove off. When officers found the car on I-97, the car drove off again, and police chased them. The chase ended with the suspects crashing on I-695 in Baltimore County, police said, and the suspects ran from there on foot.

Ultimately, police arrested three people, including one person who had an apparent gunshot wound on his wrist. The other two suspects were injured in the crash, police said. One police officer was also involved in a crash and suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Anne Arundel County officials said they are still investigating the motive behind the attack, and whether the victim had any relationship to the group that attacked him.

Police did not identify the three men in custody.

Mall remains open

What's next:

The mall remains open Saturday evening. Police said there is no active threat in the area.