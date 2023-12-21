3 suspects commit armed robbery at Ethiopian restaurant in Silver Spring

Detectives in Montgomery County are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Silver Spring restaurant.

The armed robbery was reported just after midnight Thursday.

According to Montgomery County police, three masked suspects entered Shalla in the 8000 block of Sligo Avenue and demanded their belongings.

Two of the suspects had firearms, one of which was a long rifle. Police said the second suspect was carrying a shotgun, while the third was carrying a red bag. Police did not specify how many victims were involved, but they said all of the victims complied before the suspects headed towards Washington, D.C.

Mareg Antandh has lived in the neighborhood for several years and was just at the restaurant on Tuesday.

"I was shocked because this would be the last place I would expect this to happen, considering there is a police station in that building up the street. I was really, really shocked. I was surprised," Antandh told FOX 5 Thursday.

A few doors down the street on Sligo Avenue, beauty salon owner Mary Paulino said she first heard about the incident on social media. Paolino owns Wink’d, which specializes in services such as eyelash extensions and nails.

"You know, we’re like a family," Paolino said. "All of the stores are kind of together. We all know each other, so it’s pretty scary, but this neighborhood, it’s not a bad neighborhood. I think at night, it gets kind of weird. At night, some of the businesses stay open really late. So, that attracts dangerous activities."

Earlier this year, Montgomery County police launched a new plan with the goal of preventing violent crime.

Under the "Late Night Safety Plan," businesses open between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in high-crime areas are required to submit and develop safety plans. Those plans must be approved by the Montgomery County Police Department.

Antandh said while he remains hopeful a plan like this could be beneficial in the long term, he’s skeptical until he sees results.

"I would emphasize the fact that we need more police presence," he said. "We need more police officers on the streets. People have to feel safe to come enjoy dinner at a neighborhood restaurant, in my opinion."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 3 suspects commit armed robbery at Ethiopian restaurant in Silver Spring

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest. Tips may remain anonymous.