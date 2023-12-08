Silver Spring man charged in death of disabled relative

A Silver Spring man was arrested and charged in the death of a disabled relative who was under his care.

Authorities say 55-year-old Charles Parker is facing second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse charges after 66-year-old Leon Perkins was found dead inside his apartment.

Perkins, who suffered from serious medical issues, was under Parker's care. On December 1, Montgomery County police responded to the home in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle where they found him dead in his wheelchair.

Investigators say Parker called Perkins' wife to report that he had fallen. When she arrived to the apartment, she found him dead. Perkins showed signs of trauma to his body and his death has been ruled a homicide, police say.

Detectives arrested Parker on December 6. He is being held without bond.

He is scheduled for a court hearing on December 8.