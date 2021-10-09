3 shot overnight in Frederick County; sheriff’s deputies looking for suspects

article

Three people were injured during an overnight shooting in the 6700 block of Killdeer Court in Ballenger Creek on the outskirts of Frederick, according to the sheriff’s office.

READ MORE: Frederick County brothel raid leads to 4 arrests

The sheriff’s office has not yet released any suspect information.

According to the sheriff’s office, two of the victims were in stable condition; the third victim was still in surgery around 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Lightning strike ignited Hood College blaze, fire officials say

They have not yet released the victims’ identities because their families have not been notified.

Deputies responded to the scene around 1:25 a.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They say residents in the area should expect a significant law enforcement presence while they investigate the incident.

Advertisement

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (301) 600-1046.

