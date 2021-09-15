Frederick County brothel raid leads to 4 arrests

Police in Frederick County took down what they believe was a brothel operating at a facility in Mt. Airy on Tuesday.

Four people are facing charges after a number of police agencies in Frederick County raided the house on Old National Pike around 12:15 p.m.

Three men and two women were taken into custody after police discovered what they described as a "waiting area for Johns" within the "business-like setting" as well as "numerous items consistent with a brothel house."

They’ve charged Luis Fernando Cruz, 23, of Laurel, and Juan David Ceballos Garcia, 29, of Frederick with two counts of maintaining a house of prostitution.

They also charged Yesica Alexandra Alvarez Florez and Jessica Angee Perez Nanez – both of New York – with prostitution general.

They say charges against a third man are pending.