Authorities are investigating after three people were shot on Halloween night in Arlington.

The shooting was reported just after 10:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Columbia Pike.

Police say all three were transported to nearby hospitals. Two people are in critical condition and one suffered injuries police say are non-life threatening.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says witnesses tell her that the triple shooting may have stemmed from an altercation that began at a Halloween party. The victims are beleived to be young in age.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 3 shot Halloween night in Arlington

Alnwick said that witnesses say that that the victims were in front of the Whitmore Apartments when they were shot. Arlington County patrol officers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots.

Alnwick says one victim was shot in the hip and was found in front of the apartment building. Another was shot in the abdomen and was found near Columbia Pike and Taylor Street, and a third victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was assisted when an officer was flagged down to help.