3 shot, 5 others hurt after Delaware mall food court fight

A Delaware food court mall shooting left three people injured, and several others hurt as shoppers were forced to evacuate on a busy Saturday evening.

Delaware State Police said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Christiana Mall, the state's largest mall, which is located in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between several suspects and at least one of the victims in the mall's food court.

The three victim who were shot were all taken to area hospitals and ares listed in stable condition.

Police add that five other people were also injured during the incident, but not by the gunfire.

Investigators are actively working to identify the suspects involved in the incident.