Police investigating after man shot, killed in southeast DC

Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide in southeast DC.

Around 5:18 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of G Street, Southeast for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim, identified as 29-year-old Kenneth Jenkins, dead at the scene.

The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing. Police have not released any additional information at this time.