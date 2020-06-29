3 Rehoboth Beach lifeguards test positive for coronavirus, officials say

article

Three lifeguards in Rehoboth Beach have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks said the lifeguards are asymptomatic and all three will stay home until they are medically cleared to return to work. He also said the lifeguards spend most of their time in the lifeguard stands.

"We believe at this time there was very little contact with the public. We immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department. All lifeguards were notified of the exposure and will be tested within the next 24 hours,” said Banks.

Staffing levels are high enough at the beach that it will not negatively impact lifeguard operations, according to Banks.

Rehoboth Beach officials say they also are seeing higher additional cases of COVID-19 being identified.