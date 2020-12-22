3 people shot in Woodbridge, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Prince William County are investigating after three people were shot in Woodbridge Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive.
Police say the three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment following the shooting. Their conditions are unknown.
The situation is contained at this time, according to police.