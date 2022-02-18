Expand / Collapse search

3 people shot in Prince George's County apartment complex parking lot, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Police are trying to piece together what led to a triple shooting in a busy part of Prince George's County.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Marlow Heights Friday evening. 

Officials say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue – near a Giant grocery store and a busy shopping center. 

Altogether, investigators believe three people were shot: One juvenile male is in critical condition; one adult female suffered non-life threatening; and another juvenile male who suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Detectives say they're still in the early stages of figuring out what led to this incident. 