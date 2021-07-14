3 motorcyclists caught hiding in a barn after fleeing Calvert County cops at speeds over 110 MPH

Three motorcyclists are facing charges after they sped away from a traffic stop, weaving in and out of traffic, and then hid inside a barn in Calvert County, according to law enforcement.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office says they tried to pull the trio over in the area of Route 4 and Route 260 when they were seen operating their bikes at speeds of 110 miles per hour on July 5.

A resident on Ferry Landing Road tipped deputies off to the location of the suspects.

The motorcyclists were allegedly later discovered hiding in a barn with their bikes.

Deputies charged Donte Glenn Frazier, 34 of Landover; Justin Addison Brickhouse, 32 of Ft. Washington, and Vanessa Donella Fenner, 37 of Silver Spring with fleeing and eluding, negligent driving, and reckless driving – along with other traffic-related charges.