3 more teens charged in killing of DuVal High School student Jayda Medrano-Moore

Authorities have arrested and charged three additional suspects in connection with the murder of 16-year-old DuVal High School student Jayda Medrano-Moore.

Prince George’s County Police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Ramon Richardson of Lanham, 18-year-old Cameron Anderson of Landover, and a 17-year-old male from Lanham who is charged as an adult.

A 17-year-old from Glenarden was arrested last September.

Medrano-Moore was killed on September 11, 2023 after police say she tried to intervene as two groups were involved in some kind of dispute near Palamar Drive in Lanham, near DuVal High School.

The suspects are expected in court for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

