Expand / Collapse search

$3 million in jewelry stolen during home burglary in Frederick County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Two adults have been arrested and charged after stealing approximately $3 million in jewelry during a home burglary in Frederick County

Authorities responded to the report of a residential burglary in the Urbana area on August 18. After further investigation police executed a search and seizure warrant at the suspect's place of residence and located most of the victim's stolen property along with illegal firearms and U.S. currency. 

Featured

Beyond basketball, father killed in DC nightclub was a family man and mentor
article

Beyond basketball, father killed in DC nightclub was a family man and mentor

Blake Bozeman's parents want people to remember their son as a hardworking family man who loved to travel and give back to his community. 

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office say 22-year-old Akayla Tuttle and 29-year-old Demarco Coney-Jones were both extradited from Las Vegas, the suspects are believed to have traveled to Frederick during the time of the burglary. 

Coney-Jones and Tuttle have both been charged with 1st-degree burglary and theft more than $100,000. Both suspects ae being held without bond. 