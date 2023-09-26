$3 million in jewelry stolen during home burglary in Frederick County

Two adults have been arrested and charged after stealing approximately $3 million in jewelry during a home burglary in Frederick County.

Authorities responded to the report of a residential burglary in the Urbana area on August 18. After further investigation police executed a search and seizure warrant at the suspect's place of residence and located most of the victim's stolen property along with illegal firearms and U.S. currency.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office say 22-year-old Akayla Tuttle and 29-year-old Demarco Coney-Jones were both extradited from Las Vegas, the suspects are believed to have traveled to Frederick during the time of the burglary.

Coney-Jones and Tuttle have both been charged with 1st-degree burglary and theft more than $100,000. Both suspects ae being held without bond.